Abuelo’s to host 9th Annual Lubbock for the Kids Benefit Aug., 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock for the Kids ninth annual benefit will take place Saturday, August 7 in the courtyard of Abuelo’s located at 82nd and Quaker Ave.

Guests are invited to enjoy local musicians all day, starting at 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The benefit will help provide Lubbock ISD students with coats, shoes and clothing. In the past nine years, its helped more than 2,100 children pre-k through 12th grade.

Check out the lineup below:

11:00am Jerry Brownlow

11:30am Cary C. Banks & Steve Williams

12:00pm Junior Vasquez

12:30pm Ryan Spivey

1:00pm Jenni Dale Lord

1:30pm Amber Pennington

2:00pm Kelly Hastey

2:30pm Ron Riley

3:00pm Jere Lowe & Steve Fillipp

3:30pm Gary Nix, Brian Ashburn, Lonnie Kuss

4:00pm Craig Elliott

4:30pm D.G. Flewellyn

5:00pm Wade Parks

5:30pm John Sprott

6:00pm Don Holladay & Kurt Melle

6:30pm Gypsy Jane

7:00pm Jeff McCreight

7:30pm Michael X-Ray Corbin

8:00pm Lonnie Joe Howell

8:30pm Kenny Maines

9:00pm Hannah Jackson

9:30pm Miz Ayn (Ayn Bowron)

Mc’s For The Event: Kurt Kiser And Terry McEldowney

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.