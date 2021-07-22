Abuelo’s to host 9th Annual Lubbock for the Kids Benefit Aug., 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock for the Kids ninth annual benefit will take place Saturday, August 7 in the courtyard of Abuelo’s located at 82nd and Quaker Ave.
Guests are invited to enjoy local musicians all day, starting at 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
The benefit will help provide Lubbock ISD students with coats, shoes and clothing. In the past nine years, its helped more than 2,100 children pre-k through 12th grade.
Check out the lineup below:
11:00am Jerry Brownlow
11:30am Cary C. Banks & Steve Williams
12:00pm Junior Vasquez
12:30pm Ryan Spivey
1:00pm Jenni Dale Lord
1:30pm Amber Pennington
2:00pm Kelly Hastey
2:30pm Ron Riley
3:00pm Jere Lowe & Steve Fillipp
3:30pm Gary Nix, Brian Ashburn, Lonnie Kuss
4:00pm Craig Elliott
4:30pm D.G. Flewellyn
5:00pm Wade Parks
5:30pm John Sprott
6:00pm Don Holladay & Kurt Melle
6:30pm Gypsy Jane
7:00pm Jeff McCreight
7:30pm Michael X-Ray Corbin
8:00pm Lonnie Joe Howell
8:30pm Kenny Maines
9:00pm Hannah Jackson
9:30pm Miz Ayn (Ayn Bowron)
Mc’s For The Event: Kurt Kiser And Terry McEldowney
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.