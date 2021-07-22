Behind the curtains with Lamesa Community Players

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While many stage productions throughout the county have come and gone, the Lamesa Community Players have been going strong for four decades.

Virginia Leonard, who has largely been involved since the beginning recalls its humble beginnings.

“It started as- a lady wrote a funny melodrama, and then we tried to find a place. And finally, we bought this building (214 N. Austin Ave),” she said. “It was a Western Auto store, so on our first plays… the people say on the front in chairs, and we just acted on the bare floor.”

Since then, the stage veteran has been involved in various roles, not all are on a playbill.

“I have sold tickets, I have built sets. I have directed plays, I have acted in plays. So like most people here, just whatever needs to be done,” she said.

The LCP have created a wide range of set productions, largely with talent from the surrounding communities like Ackerly, Welch, and Seagraves.

The group just wrapped up “Steel Magnolias,” but some of the group’s long list of plays includes: “Nunsense” and “The Sound of Music.” “Mamma Mia!” is reportedly in the works as well.

Leonard credits the community for its unwavering support.

“Our last three performances are sold out and they have really been supportive.”

Letha Leonard, who serves as a board member, says the stage company is looking for fresh talent- particularly those who can sing.

“We just would like to encourage anyone in the area, in Lamesa, any surrounding communities that have any desire to be on stage. It’s lots of fun!,” she said.

“We would love to have anyone, any new faces come in and join us.”

For more information on shows or ways to join, visit the Web site www.lamesacommunityplayers.com.

