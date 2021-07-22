Brawl breaks out on Frontier Airlines flight

Local Listings
Passenger says brawl caught on video on Frontier Airlines flight was racially motivated.
By Madeleine Wright
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MIAMI (WPLG) – Passengers watched in shock as a full-on brawl broke out on a Frontier Airlines flight at the Miami International Airport.

Kiera Pierre Louis, who goes by her hip-hop name Milli Miami, recorded it on her cellphone.

“I couldn’t believe what was going on,” she said.

Warning: This story contains a video with profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

The chaos unfolded after the plane from Philadelphia landed Sunday evening.

“You can see the white man on top of the Black passenger just beating him between the seats,” Louis said.

“The flight attendant got involved. The white man’s wife got involved. His son, I believed his son’s girlfriend. Everyone was just involved.”

Several people, including a flight attendant, tried to intervene.

Eventually, several people were able to pull them apart.

Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Louis said the white guy was allowed to leave the plane, while the Black guy was told to stay behind.

“Racism, of course, the Black passengers had to wait on the plane, when he didn’t even start it, and the police walked right past, while we were walking off the plane, walked right past the person, the white man who actually initiated everything,” Louis said.

Miami-Dade Police said the Black passenger wasn’t held back but decided to stay so he could file a police report.

The man changed his mind and didn’t press charges.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

