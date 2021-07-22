Local Listings
Buffalo Springs Lake triathlon founder Mike Greer dies at 82

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man who helped put Lubbock’s athletic prowess on the map has died.

Mike Greer founded the Buffalo Springs Lake triathlon in 1990. The Olympic distance event would grow into the “Iron-Man 70.3” in 2019. Greer competed, volunteered, sponsored, and directed races the entire time. He also served as the president of USA Triathlon for a time.

Greer crashed his motorcycle on a damp road during the early morning hours of this year’s Ironman, suffering serious injuries.

He died of pneumonia today. Mike Greer was 82.

