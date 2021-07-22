Local Listings
Community Coverage Tour: Lamesa Good Neighbor Spotlight on Julie Miller

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - In today’s Good Neighbor Spotlight, Lamesa says they have a gem in their community. Her name is Julie Miller.

As you know, in most communities, stray animals have become a big issue - simply because shelters are full. This leads to once upon a time pets becoming a memory.

However, in Lamesa, Julie Miller and her gang have made quite an impact.

She explains how things have worked out - especially following this summer’s big storm.

”We had so many that were lost and so many that were found...we still don’t have owners for a few of them. We started in April of 2020...and so we wanted to make sure there were no more animals that were put down or euthanized. Came up with a game plan so we could try to get these dogs rescued. Since then we’ve saved 400 dogs and we haven’t euthanized a dog since April of 2020. We have really good support from our City to allow us to go in and pull the dogs and make sure that they go to rescues.”

Miller says they just recently became a non-profit organizations, which means they operate from donations. She says in the past year the community has donated food, toys and treats.

Any monetary donations are typically used for vaccinations or medical expenses for the animals.

More information can bee found on their Facebook page: Lamesa Adoptable Pets.

