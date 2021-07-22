Community Coverage Tour: Muleshoe Ag Spotlight Cobey Branscun

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - Unlike all the other farmers we have talked to this week, cotton is not the main cash-crop for today’s Ag Spotlight.

We are highlighting these farmers and ranchers as part of the Live KCBD Community Coverage Tour.

Today we are meeting Cobey Branscun, a proud resident of Muleshoe.

“We are beef farmers, we sell cattle at the end. But we farm to feed our cattle. Now, in this area, there is a lot of dairies and feed yards. There’s a lot more cattle coming into this area. I really like farming here in Muleshoe, there’s good people here. It’s a good community to raise our kids. Farming here in Muleshoe, it’s getting tougher because of our water. But, it’s a good place to kind of expand my operation and try to grow my business,” he said.

Mr. Branscun says he has been in Muleshoe for the last 13 years running his operation. And in that time he has expanded Branscun Farms quite a bit.

Though the industry is tough, he says he does it all for his family.

