Community Coverage Tour: Teacher Spotlight on Rusty Oaks in Lamesa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Live Community Coverage Tour continues today and we are spotlighting some important people who make a difference.

Today, we are putting the Frontier Dodge Area Teacher Spotlight on Rusty Oaks, the FFA adviser and welding instructor at Lamesa High School.

Starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, we will broadcast live from Lamesa. The tour wraps up in Wolfforth on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.