Community Coverage Tour: Teacher Spotlight on Rusty Oaks in Lamesa

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Live Community Coverage Tour continues today and we are spotlighting some important people who make a difference.

Today, we are putting the Frontier Dodge Area Teacher Spotlight on Rusty Oaks, the FFA adviser and welding instructor at Lamesa High School.

Starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, we will broadcast live from Lamesa. The tour wraps up in Wolfforth on Friday.

