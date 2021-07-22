Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

COVID-19: Lubbock reports 67 new cases on Friday

The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting 67 new cases for Friday, July 23.
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting 67 new cases for Friday, July 23.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting 67 new cases for Friday, July 23.

639 active cases were reported, as of Friday.

A total of 50,218 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 735 total deaths.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

MODERNA FIRST DOSE APPOINTMENTS:

Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church

Saturday, August 7, 2021 at South Plains Mall

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be excepted.

PFIZER APPOINTMENTS: The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status to those who are at least 12 years old. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Bartlett
WATCH: Celebration of Life Service for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, Chancellor, Texas Tech University System
Texas Tech Chancellor weighs in on Texas and Oklahoma rumors
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
WATCH: Levelland shooting suspect arrives at jail, warrant reveals details of deadly standoff
Seal of the United States Department of Justice.
Muleshoe man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography of an 11-year-old
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
Accused Levelland shooter federally charged

Latest News

Gov. Abbott
Texas governor won’t impose new mask mandate despite increasing COVID-19 cases
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
Covenant Health reports 22 COVID patients on Tuesday, July 20.
Doctor warning unvaccinated people after bout with Delta variant
According to the City’s COVID-19 dashboard, reported cases nearly doubled over yesterday.
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 73 new cases in one day