COVID-19: Lubbock reports 88 new cases on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting 88 new cases for Thursday, July 22.

596 active cases were reported, as of Thursday.

A total of 50,154 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 735 total deaths.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

MODERNA FIRST DOSE APPOINTMENTS:

Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church

Saturday, August 7, 2021 at South Plains Mall

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be excepted.

PFIZER APPOINTMENTS : The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status to those who are at least 12 years old. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

