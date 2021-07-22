Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Local Listings
Muleshoe’s Live Community Coverage recap, suspected police shooter now in jail, COVID cases continue increase
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT
On Daybreak Today,

The suspect in the deadly SWAT standoff in Levelland last week is out of the hospital.

In Case You Missed It We are in the middle of the KCBD Live Community Coverage Tour. Get those details here.

An Angelo State University student filed a class action lawsuit against the Texas Tech University System.

COVID cases continue to climb in Lubbock County.

The Chinese health ministry says it cannot allow the World Health Organizations to continues its investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

Senate lawmakers continue debating the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Read our Community Coverage stories here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

