Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

The suspect in the deadly SWAT standoff in Levelland last week is out of the hospital.

He is now housed in the Hail County jail.

Omar Soto-Chavira is facing a capital murder charge for the death of Lubbock SWAT Sgt. Josh Bartlett.

Get the details here: Levelland shooting suspect arrives at jail, warrant reveals details of deadly standoff

In Case You Missed It We are in the middle of the KCBD Live Community Coverage Tour. Get those details here.

An Angelo State University student filed a class action lawsuit against the Texas Tech University System.

The lawsuit seeks tuition reimbursement for students who had in-person classes moved online because of the pandemic.

The suit says Tech’s system limited education services covered by tuition.

Read more here: Class action lawsuit filed against TTU over tuition for online learning

COVID cases continue to climb in Lubbock County.

The health department reported 104 new cases on Wednesday.

There are now 527 active cases.

Read more here: Lubbock reports 104 new cases on Wednesday

The Chinese health ministry says it cannot allow the World Health Organizations to continues its investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

The W.H.O. has put forth its second phase of an investigation.

The Chinese say the W.H.O. plans go against science.

Read more here: China rebuffs WHO’s terms for further COVID-19 origins study

Senate lawmakers continue debating the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Republicans blocked a test vote on Wednesday, saying the bill needs more time to be ready.

Another vote is expected next week.

Get the latest here: Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again

Read our Community Coverage stories here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section .

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines , Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.