Hot weather returns this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was another afternoon that sure didn’t feel like July. The high at Lubbock’s airport was 83, 11 degrees below what’s typical for this time of year. It was also a refreshing morning, down to 62, seven degrees below the average. That said, some hotter days are on the way. There’s been plenty of sun across the South Plains, with just a few passing high clouds. A small upper low is drifting westward across the central parts of the state, roughly over the Hill Country today. That is bringing some rain downstate; it doesn’t appear it’ll bring any rain this way.

Tonight it’ll stay mainly clear, low in the 60s with some 50s again over the southwest Panhandle and northwest South Plains, including Muleshoe, Earth, Hart and Dimmitt. Low in Lubbock near 64.

Tomorrow the south wind will pick up a little more, mainly sunny, high 89. We’re forecasting 90 Friday.

High pressure over the western United States will expand and move this way over the weekend. That’s a good way to find the heat in summer...look for the H on the upper-level map.

High pressure aloft will build into the region this weekend. (KCBD)

While it’ll be getting hotter, it doesn’t look terrible for July. In fact, computer guidance shows it quite a bit hotter over the Central Plains and Midwest through next week. But we are likely looking at several days in a row in the mid to possibly 90s. Forecast high of 92 Saturday, 94 Sunday.

Low rain chance

Friday night there might be a few isolated showers or storms in the area, it’s a low chance. The chance is only slightly greater Saturday and Sunday. Nothing to change outdoor plans over, just be aware that it’s possible a storm briefly moves near your area. We expect coverage of storms to remain fairly low. The rain chance fades next week as the high pressure dome stays close.

