Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

IRS: Taxpayers warned of scams related to Child Tax Credit

(Credit: KALB)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Criminals may be trying to take advantage of the recent Child Tax Credit payments to steal money and personal information from taxpayers, the IRS warns.

According to the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division, taxpayers should be on the lookout for a variety of phone, e-mail, text message and social media scams targeting families eligible for the Child Tax credit.

Millions of families have received advance Child Tax Credit payments, beginning July 15.

The IRS states any communication offering assistance to sign up for the Child Tax Credit or to speed up the monthly payments is likely a scam: “When receiving unsolicited calls or messages, taxpayers should not provide personal information, click on links, or open attachments as this may lead to money loss, tax-related fraud, and identity theft.”

“Taxpayers should continue to be vigilant against any potential scammer’s unsolicited request for information, offer of assistance, or any other schemes,” said Special Agent in Charge Christopher J. Altemus Jr., Dallas Field Office.

The IRS provided the following information so taxpayers can know if they are truly being approached by IRS agents:

  • The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers via e-mail, text messages, or social media channels to request personal or financial information, even information related to the Child Tax Credit.
  • The IRS does not leave pre-recorded, urgent, or threatening messages. Aggressive calls warning taxpayers about a lawsuit or arrest are fake.
  • The IRS will not call taxpayers asking them to provide or verify financial information so they can obtain the monthly Child Tax Credit payments.
  • The IRS will not ask for payment via a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.

According to the IRS, taxpayers eligible for the Child Tax Credit will be automatically enrolled to receive advance payments through information from 2019 or 2020 tax returns. Others can go to IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021 to provide basic information for the Child Tax Credit.

Suspicious IRS-related phishing and online scams can be reported through IRS.gov.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
WATCH: Levelland shooting suspect arrives at jail, warrant reveals details of deadly standoff
Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, is charged with Capital Murder of Peace Officer.
Soto-Chavira facing arraignment in Lubbock, to be transferred to Hockley County
Class action lawsuit filed against TTU over tuition for online learning
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting 88 new cases for Thursday, July 22.
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 88 new cases on Thursday
Tristin Jaden Rosas, 15
O’Donnell teen fatally struck by bullet while playing video games in San Antonio apartment

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Lamesa man invents self-reloading fishing hook
After the June storm caused more than $10 million in damage in Lamesa, one salon owner is...
Lamesa salon owner offering free booths to stylists affected by storm
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting 88 new cases for Thursday, July 22.
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 88 new cases on Thursday
Josh Bartlett
Public invited to procession for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett, Friday morning after funeral