IRS: Taxpayers warned of scams related to Child Tax Credit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Criminals may be trying to take advantage of the recent Child Tax Credit payments to steal money and personal information from taxpayers, the IRS warns.

According to the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division, taxpayers should be on the lookout for a variety of phone, e-mail, text message and social media scams targeting families eligible for the Child Tax credit.

Millions of families have received advance Child Tax Credit payments, beginning July 15.

The IRS states any communication offering assistance to sign up for the Child Tax Credit or to speed up the monthly payments is likely a scam: “When receiving unsolicited calls or messages, taxpayers should not provide personal information, click on links, or open attachments as this may lead to money loss, tax-related fraud, and identity theft.”

“Taxpayers should continue to be vigilant against any potential scammer’s unsolicited request for information, offer of assistance, or any other schemes,” said Special Agent in Charge Christopher J. Altemus Jr., Dallas Field Office.

The IRS provided the following information so taxpayers can know if they are truly being approached by IRS agents:

The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers via e-mail, text messages, or social media channels to request personal or financial information, even information related to the Child Tax Credit.

The IRS does not leave pre-recorded, urgent, or threatening messages. Aggressive calls warning taxpayers about a lawsuit or arrest are fake.

The IRS will not call taxpayers asking them to provide or verify financial information so they can obtain the monthly Child Tax Credit payments.

The IRS will not ask for payment via a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.

According to the IRS, taxpayers eligible for the Child Tax Credit will be automatically enrolled to receive advance payments through information from 2019 or 2020 tax returns. Others can go to IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021 to provide basic information for the Child Tax Credit.

Suspicious IRS-related phishing and online scams can be reported through IRS.gov.

