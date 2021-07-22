Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biscuit

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Biscuit, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull/Labrador retriever mix who has been at the shelter about a month and a half.

Biscuit is crate trained, she is good with dogs and kids. Staff say she is playful and friendly. She is up to date on her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Thursday, July 22, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nova.

