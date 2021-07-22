Local Listings
Lamesa man invents self-reloading fishing hook

By Tori McGee
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - If you enjoy fishing, one Lamesa man hopes to make it less difficult for you. The president of M&M Exterminators spent years coming up with a hook that would make it easier to catch fish.

Like many fishermen, Mackie Nelson would go to the lake, throw his line in the water and wait for a bite.

“By the time my brain tells my arms to set the hook, that fish has already stolen my bait...So, I got to thinking, there has to be a better way of doing this,” said Nelson.

So he found a way. After somewhere between six and eight years of trial and error, and dozens of prototypes, Nelson came up with a fish hook called the Baitanator.

“The capsule here is hollow, and you have a spring in there with a hook. I’ve always used corn, but you can use other bait as well, and you just load it up, slide the bait over the hook like you would a regular hook, and all that will be plump full of bait...and if a fish comes by and takes that bait and you don’t catch that fish, that spring will push more bait down on the hook.”

The capsule fits about 10 pieces of bait. Nelson says that gives you plenty of chances to catch a fish.

“We caught over 500 fish during the prototype phase, and we noticed that we were never gut hooking a fish. That’s where it gets stuck in their stomach and throat, and that fish will more than likely end up dying. This hooks them in the mouth, so if you go out to do some catch and release fishing with family and friends, this is the way to go.”

They’ve caught anything from small fish to a five-pound catfish.

All of these hooks are created in Lamesa, in the back of the M&M Exterminators shop.

Baitanator.com. We have a website. We ship them to Amazon, and we’ve sold these in just about every state in the U.S. Actually about two weeks ago, we shipped some to Israel, and we’ve shipped some to Saudi Arabia.”

Nelson wants to go even further than Amazon. He hopes to eventually sell his hooks through other major retailers like Walmart and Academy.

