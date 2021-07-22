Lamesa salon owner offering free booths to stylists affected by storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a devastating storm tore through Lamesa the last weekend in June, neighbors banded together to start recovery. A month later, Jaytaun Rebber, owner at Beautique Salon and Spa, is offering to help keep her colleagues above water.

“We want to lend a helping hand and, you know, just do the right thing. That’s what community’s for,” Jaytaun said.

The June storm caused more than $10 million in damage to homes and businesses across town. Jaytaun’s thoughts went straight to her fellow cosmetologists. To help those hit with lengthy repairs, she’s offering free space to local stylists who need a chair and nail techs who need a table.

“We just want to be the people who we would need if the tables were turned,” Jaytaun said.

Jaytaun says most stylists have materials and equipment ready to go, but just need a roof over their head to keep their customers looking their best.

“Business doesn’t stop and especially in this industry your services are always needed,” Jaytaun said.

The master stylist was in the movies when the storm hit in June, unable to see the destruction going on outside. To rebuild, she says it will take a village.

“Finally after the storm calmed and we were all able to see the damage that it had done on our community, we were all so devastated. I mean, nothing like this has ever happened in Lamesa. So, it’s more important than ever for us to pull together now,” Jaytaun said.

Jaytaun wants licensed stylists or nail techs needing a space to reach out on Facebook or at the Beautique Salon and Spa at 519 N 1st Street in Lamesa.

