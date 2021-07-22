Lamesa’s Healing Horses: an Unexpected Gift

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pam Kearney says when her grandfather fell into depression, she wished she could get some horses around him to make him smile since he was an old cowboy and would have loved that. After he passed, the idea of healing horses stayed with her.

She says, “Years later, suddenly, these horses started coming to me, literally just coming to me.” They were miniature horses that people would abandon or give her. Amazingly, all the miniatures, including some donkeys, came to her already gentle and trained with sweet personalities. Pam says, “I started seeing what I had... and I thought this might be something that I could make happen.

A new company was born. She called it, “It’s alright to be Little Bitty” and she gave funny names to her four legged employees. She says she was reminded of her grandfather the first time she took a mini horse out for a visit.

She says, “And my first nursing home that I went to, the very first man that I took the first horse to began to brush the horse and love on him and he whispered to the horse. ‘I was a cowboy.’”

So now, Pam regularly takes her healing horses to nursing homes and is thrilled at the joy she can see these animals bring to those who pet them.

Not just the elderly, but she has learned that kids with a variety of issues can also benefit from touching and loving little horses. She says, “And it doesn’t even take very many minutes of petting an animal to start seeing the results of that.”

What Pam never expected was that she would need healing from these horses too. It wasn’t too long ago that the Kearneys lost their 16 year old son, Colton, in a car accident. She says, “Those days were just horrible, absolutely excruciating. But my barn is my happy place. The horses have been more therapy for me… God knew exactly what he was doing bringing all these horses to me at this time in my life.”

We were in Lamesa for our live Community Coverage broadcast on July 22.

By coincidence, today is also the day that the Kearneys would have been celebrating Colton’s 18th birthday. Instead, we are honored to be able to share this story on his birthday and show everyone the sign by the Kearney’s barn that will forever remind Lamesa of Colton and the words he lived by… Be Kind.

Lamesa’s Healing Horses: an Unexpected Gift

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.