Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Mayor’s Fitness Council to host memorial bike ride for Mike Greer

Lubbock Mayor's Fitness Council to host Celebration of Life Bike Ride for Mike Greer.
Lubbock Mayor's Fitness Council to host Celebration of Life Bike Ride for Mike Greer.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council has planned a memorial bike ride in honor of Buffalo Springs Lake triathlon founder Mike Greer.

The 31-mile Celebration of Life Bike Ride will start at the Chisum Travel Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24. Everyone’s invited to attend and is encouraged to cheer on cyclists at the Ransom Canyon Center at East 50th Street.

Greer died of pneumonia Wednesday night. He founded the triathlon in 1990.

Mike Greet was 82.

Celebration of Life Bike Ride Honoring Mike Greer. Join us this Saturday, 7/24, at 10 AM at the Chisum Travel Center as...

Posted by Lubbock Mayor's Fitness Council on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
WATCH: Levelland shooting suspect arrives at jail, warrant reveals details of deadly standoff
Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, is charged with Capital Murder of Peace Officer.
Soto-Chavira facing arraignment in Lubbock, to be transferred to Hockley County
Class action lawsuit filed against TTU over tuition for online learning
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting 104 new cases for Wednesday, July...
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 104 new cases on Wednesday
Tristin Jaden Rosas, 15
O’Donnell teen fatally struck by bullet while playing video games in San Antonio apartment

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, speaks at “Texans Rally for Our Voting Rights” at...
Beto O’Rourke group gives $600,000 to House Democrats’ stay in D.C.
Community Coverage Tour: Teacher Spotlight on Rusty Oaks in Lamesa
Community Coverage Tour: Teacher Spotlight on Rusty Oaks in Lamesa
Most days this summer (so far) high temperatures have been below average. It looks like that is...
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Thurs., July 22