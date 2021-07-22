Mayor’s Fitness Council to host memorial bike ride for Mike Greer
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council has planned a memorial bike ride in honor of Buffalo Springs Lake triathlon founder Mike Greer.
The 31-mile Celebration of Life Bike Ride will start at the Chisum Travel Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24. Everyone’s invited to attend and is encouraged to cheer on cyclists at the Ransom Canyon Center at East 50th Street.
Greer died of pneumonia Wednesday night. He founded the triathlon in 1990.
Mike Greet was 82.
