Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Muleshoe man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography of an 11-year-old

Seal of the United States Department of Justice.
Seal of the United States Department of Justice.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULESHOE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Muleshoe, Texas man who sexually exploited an 11-year-old girl was sentenced today to 30 years in federal prison for child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

In April, after two days of trial, a federal jury found 25-year-old Felipe Mata-Benavidez guilty of production of child pornography. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix.

According to evidence presented at trial, Mr. Mata-Benavidez attempted to sexually assault an 11-year-old relative at her home in Muleshoe.  During the assault, the victim’s mother walked in on Mr. Mata-Benavidez attempting to have sexual intercourse with the minor.

The young girl’s mother stopped the assault and fled the residence with her daughter.  A short time later, a concerned neighbor notified law enforcement after hearing about the incident.

The Muleshoe Police Department then interviewed Mr. Mata-Benavidez.  He showed detectives his cell phone, which contained his messages with the young girl.

In those messages, Mr. Mata-Benavidez instructed the 11-year-old to send him explicit photographs of herself.  When she refused, Mr. Mata-Benavidez bullied the girl until she conceded, texting Mr. Mata-Benavidez a lewd image.  He said the child was beautiful and told her not to “share with anybody else… because it’s mine.”

The defendant then continued to ask the 11-year-old to send him more explicit images.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office, Lubbock Resident Agency, the Muleshoe Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations - Lubbock Computer Forensic Analysts conducted the investigation.  Assistant U.S. Attorneys Callie Woolam and Matthew McLeod prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice

Most Read

Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
WATCH: Levelland shooting suspect arrives at jail, warrant reveals details of deadly standoff
Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, is charged with Capital Murder of Peace Officer.
Soto-Chavira facing arraignment in Lubbock, to be transferred to Hockley County
Class action lawsuit filed against TTU over tuition for online learning
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting 104 new cases for Wednesday, July...
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 104 new cases on Wednesday
Tristin Jaden Rosas, 15
O’Donnell teen fatally struck by bullet while playing video games in San Antonio apartment

Latest News

Lamesa water tower in 2021
Community Coverage Tour: Facts about Lamesa, Texas
Community Coverage Tour: Lamesa Good Neighbor Spotlight on Julie Miller
Community Coverage Tour: Lamesa Good Neighbor Spotlight on Julie Miller
Community Coverage Tour: Lamesa Good Neighbor Spotlight on Julie Miller
Community Coverage Tour: Lamesa Good Neighbor Spotlight on Julie Miller
Hot weekend, slight storm chance
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thurs., July 22