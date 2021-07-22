Pigskin Preview: Lamesa Golden Tornadoes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Golden Tornadoes went 4-7 last year making the pigskin playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

Not bad for year one under Head Coach Joseph Hood.

With five offensive and four defensive starters returning, Lamesa looks to have a good season.

The Golden Tornadoes are in District 1 of 3A Division I with Shallowater, Denver City, Slaton, Brownfield and Kermit.

Pete spoke to Coach Hood live on the Community Coverage Tour.

