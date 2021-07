LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Muleshoe Mules are coming off 2-7 season in Jason Richards first year as Head Coach.

18 starters return, 9 on both sides of the ball as Coach Richards is looking to return Muleshoe to the postseason.

Pete interviewed Coach Richards live on the Community Coverage Tour in Muleshoe.

