Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

United Family hosts annual School Supply Fundraiser July 22 through August

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - From July 22 to August 6, the United Family will once again partner with Lubbock-area school districts to host a school supply drive for local students in need.

Just like in 2020, guests will be encouraged to donate at the register instead of purchasing school supplies for donation barrels. This will allow guests to make a monetary donation of any amount at the register when purchasing their groceries.

The United Family kicked off the fundraiser by providing each school district representative with a gift card for $150 to do some shopping of their own.

“We are so proud to once again partner with our surrounding school districts to help raise money for school supplies,” said Joe Womble, RVP for The United Family. “While new school supplies can contribute to the excitement of a new school year, they can also be a point of financial stress for many families. The money we raise will help ensure each child is offered equal opportunity for success in the classroom this school year.”

School districts benefiting from the supply drive will include Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD, Roosevelt ISD, Slaton ISD and Shallowater ISD.

Guests will be able to make donations at any United Supermarkets, Market Street or Amigos location in Lubbock or Slaton. School personnel will use the donated funds to purchase supplies and distribute to their students with the greatest need.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
WATCH: Levelland shooting suspect arrives at jail, warrant reveals details of deadly standoff
Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, is charged with Capital Murder of Peace Officer.
Soto-Chavira facing arraignment in Lubbock, to be transferred to Hockley County
Class action lawsuit filed against TTU over tuition for online learning
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting 104 new cases for Wednesday, July...
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 104 new cases on Wednesday
Tristin Jaden Rosas, 15
O’Donnell teen fatally struck by bullet while playing video games in San Antonio apartment

Latest News

Josh Bartlett
Funeral to be held Friday morning for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Lamesa water tower in 2021
Community Coverage Tour: Facts about Lamesa, Texas
Community Coverage Tour: Lamesa Good Neighbor Spotlight on Julie Miller
Community Coverage Tour: Lamesa Good Neighbor Spotlight on Julie Miller
Seal of the United States Department of Justice.
Muleshoe man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography of an 11-year-old