Warmer this weekend

By Matt Ernst
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a little warmer today across the South Plains than yesterday, but still not bad for July. After a low of 64 in Lubbock, the high was 88; typical high this time of year is 94. It’s been dry, with just some clouds across the area. Conditions will become slightly more favorable for rain in the coming days, but still not too great of a chance.

Tonight mainly clear, low in the mid 60s. High tomorrow afternoon around 90, lots of sunshine. Steady south wind 10-18mph. A few isolated storms are possible in the area tomorrow evening.

Warm and sunny Friday afternoon.
Warm and sunny Friday afternoon.(KCBD)

This weekend it’ll be a little bit hotter, with low to mid 90s both afternoons. There is also a slight chance for a late-day storm both days. If you have outdoor plans, just be aware a brief downpour with lightning is possible. These will be your typical summertime storms, fairly small and they don’t last too long.

Upper-level high pressure will expand to cover much of the country next week. That means sunny and hot weather for us, with the rain chance trending lower. High in the mid to possibly upper 90s next week.

