AC, sunscreen, and hydration weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most of us will be relying more on the AC in our homes and vehicles in the coming days. My forecast continues to call for hotter days. High temperatures will approach the average for late July this weekend and likely will exceed the average next week. Little if any relief in the form of a shower is in sight.

Temperature Outlook

There is uncertainty as to how quickly the high pressure (I’ve mentioned in my last couple of posts here) will build and how strong it will become. The quicker it builds the quicker the summer heat returns. The stronger it builds the hotter we will get.

Heating up to near and above average temperatures (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will peak this afternoon in the upper 80s in the northwest to the low 90s southeast.

Highs tomorrow and Sunday will range from near 90 west, to the low 90s central areas, to the mid-90s in the east.

We will be even hotter early next week with highs near to a bit above average. For Lubbock the average is 94°F.

Peak temperatures around Monday and Tuesday are likely to hit the mid- and upper 90s.

Triple-digits may return to some locations in the KCBD viewing area by mid-week.

Don’t forget the sunscreen, water, and hat.

Rain Outlook

A few showers are possible through Friday morning, mainly over the southwestern viewing area.

A few stray showers may pop up this afternoon, mainly in the western half of the viewing area.

A few storms are possible tonight and on and off through the weekend and into Monday. Activity looks spotty, which keeps the chance of rain low for any given spot.

Otherwise it generally will be partly cloudy. Winds outside of shower activity will be slightly breezy. Temperatures, as noted, are on the way up.

We are, as always, watching developments and will keep you updated. All the numbers and much more are available 24-7 with a few taps or clicks here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free in your app or play store.

In a Matter of Minutes

Never leave anyone in a vehicle. Temperatures can become life-threatening in just minutes. (KCBD First Alert)

With temperatures near 90 degrees, it only takes minutes for the interior of a parked vehicle to heat to dangerous levels. With no air-conditioning, even with the windows cracked, the temperature inside will climb to about 110° in just ten minutes.

That is hot enough to permanently damage human (and other animal) organs. It can even be fatal.

In 30 minutes, the inside temperature can climb to about 125 degrees.

NEVER leave a child, anyone else, or a pet, unattended in a vehicle.

Pets and Hot Pavement

The graphic below shows how hot various surfaces may become when the air temperature in the shade is in the 90s. It may not be too hot for you, but a dog’s paws may be burned, possibly permanently damaged, in a very short time.

While the air temperature in the shade may not be unbearable, pavement may be much hotter. The pads on a dog's paws can burn in just 60 seconds. (KCBD First Alert)

Lubbock Climatology

88°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is six degrees below the average high for July 22. The record high for the date is 104° (set in 2003 and tied in 2018).

67° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s July 23 average low is 69° and the high 94°. The record low for the date is 54° (set in 1915) and the record high 104° (set in 1940 and tied in 2001).

No rain was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock Airport. The total for July so far is 2.94″. That’s 1.40″ above average through July 22. The year-to-date total is 15.03″, which is 4.49″ above average.

Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.

Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:54 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:54 AM CDT.

