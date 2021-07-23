Community Coverage: Frenship, UMC partner to offer CMA certification

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship High School began a program with only four students last year, and now, 28 students will be graduating as a certified medical assistants in May.

It won’t be easy, but through a partnership with UMC Physicians it’s a unique and groundbreaking opportunity. Along with the coursework, students will also complete 60 clinical hours at UMC facilities.

Some of these students will go on to become doctors and nurses, but this program provides a life-long career, even without furthering their education.

“I think its so important for students to understand that they have other choices besides going to college. there are vocational programs and careers they can get into directly out of high school and being a medical assistant is one of those options where they can immediately graduate, enter the workforce, have a career, have a paycheck and be qualified in what they’re doing and that can be a lifelong career for them,” Career and Technical Education Coordinator Amy Baker said.

UMC says this program was a no-brainer for them, as they help educate future medical professionals and send them out to serve this community.

“We’re excited that Frenship invests in the next generation of medical leaders and we’re happy to be a apart of that to help the education process give these students some real time experience and step into the world and make a difference,” Glen Frick, Executive Officer with UMC Physicians, said.

Maybe the most incredible part of the program, each students who passes their certification test is guaranteed an interview with UMC to start their medical career.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.