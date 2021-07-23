Community Coverage Tour: Teacher Spotlight on Ida Cisneros in Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the final stop in our Live Community Coverage Tour. We will be in Wolfforth.

This year we spotlighted some important teachers in all the communities we stopped in.

Today we recognize Frenship Middle School teacher Ida Cisneros, who is going into her twelfth year of teaching. Mrs. Cisneros is this year’s FISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, Region 17 Secondary Teacher of the Year and one of three finalists up for the year’s 2021 Texas Teacher of the Year.

