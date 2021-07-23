Local Listings
Elder property owners burdened by abandoned tires, volunteers needed to remove

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An elderly couple has spent their life savings and the last years of their life trying to clear thousands of abandoned tires off their I-27 property.

A renter abandoned thousands of tires leaving the elder property owners with a $11,000 fine from the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality and ongoing fines from the city of Lubbock.

Reyes and Ernesto Cantu, who are in their 90s, have lost over $40,000 trying to move the tires manually.

A mediation agreement with the city has placed a deadline on when these tires need to be cleared or the Cantu family could lose their land.

The couple has spent their retirement lugging to a local recycling, which has slowly cost them $36,000 over the last four years.

That’s why their daughter Rossana Cantu is asking for volunteers to help fill an 18-wheeler, this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“My parents haven’t been able to rest, they haven’t been able to enjoy the last years of their life. They worked so hard and worked for years and saved money worked hard saved money,” Cantu said.

How you can help: Several 18-wheelers have been made available and now the Cantu family is seeking volunteers to fill the truck, which will take the tires to a recycling facility in Denver city.

Saturday, July 24 from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

220 Regis street

More details can be found here.

