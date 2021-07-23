Hotter weekend ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a cooler workweek, things will warm back up to more “normal” temperatures for the weekend.

Hot and mainly dry for the weekend (KCBD)

Apart from a few isolated showers and storms possible both Saturday and Sunday evening, things will remain quiet and dry for the South Plains. High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s for the weekend and overnight lows in the upper 60s, lower 70s.

This warming trend will continue into the last week of July next week with highs in the mid-90s, eventually in the upper 90s by the weekend. A small chance of rain is in the forecast for Monday but after that things look to turn dry for all of the area.

