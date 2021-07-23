Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

By Alissa Pietila and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

WLUC reports the group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming whitetail deer in Lake Superior.

Video provided by Danyelle Parris shows the group spending quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

Parris originally shared the video on TikTok.

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
WATCH: Levelland shooting suspect arrives at jail, warrant reveals details of deadly standoff
Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, is charged with Capital Murder of Peace Officer.
Soto-Chavira facing arraignment in Lubbock, to be transferred to Hockley County
Class action lawsuit filed against TTU over tuition for online learning
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting 88 new cases for Thursday, July 22.
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 88 new cases on Thursday
Tristin Jaden Rosas, 15
O’Donnell teen fatally struck by bullet while playing video games in San Antonio apartment

Latest News

Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, Chancellor, Texas Tech University System
Texas Tech Chancellor weighs in on Texas and Oklahoma rumors
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges
A violent crime waving gripping the nation has spawned new federal anti-gun trafficking forces...
Rise in gun violence births new DOJ strike forces