KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jennifer

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jennifer, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter about three weeks.

Staff say she is very affectionate and loves to lay in the sun. She’s also up for a game of tug of war. Jennifer is up to date on her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Friday, July 23, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biscuit.

