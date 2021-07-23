KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jennifer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jennifer, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter about three weeks.

Staff say she is very affectionate and loves to lay in the sun. She’s also up for a game of tug of war. Jennifer is up to date on her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Friday, July 23, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

