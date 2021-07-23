LPD: one person seriously injured at crash on 34th St. and Chicago
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation unit are on the scene of a crash at 34th Street and Chicago.
Police say one person has been transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.
MCIU Investigators on scene at 34th & Chicago. One person transported to UMC with serious injuries. West bound lanes on 34th are closed & being diverted north onto Chicago Ave. East bound lanes are open.— Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) July 23, 2021
Please avoid the area and be mindful of emergency crews on the roadway at this time.
