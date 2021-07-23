Local Listings
LPD: one person seriously injured at crash on 34th St. and Chicago

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation unit are on the scene of a crash at 34th Street and Chicago.

Police say one person has been transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Please avoid the area and be mindful of emergency crews on the roadway at this time.

KCBD News at 5