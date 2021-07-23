LPD: one person seriously injured at crash on 34th St. and Chicago

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation unit are on the scene of a crash at 34th Street and Chicago.

Police say one person has been transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

MCIU Investigators on scene at 34th & Chicago. One person transported to UMC with serious injuries. West bound lanes on 34th are closed & being diverted north onto Chicago Ave. East bound lanes are open. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) July 23, 2021

Please avoid the area and be mindful of emergency crews on the roadway at this time.

