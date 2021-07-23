Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Frenship Tigers

Jay Northcutt has seven offensive and four defensive starters returning.
Jay Northcutt has seven offensive and four defensive starters returning.
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Frenship Tigers went 3-6 last season, which motivates this team to restore the roar in 2021.

Jay Northcutt has seven offensive and four defensive starters returning.

Frenship faces Coronado, Clovis, Lubbock Cooper and Amarillo in Non-District before they take on the gridiron gauntlet in District 2-6A.

The Tigers want to battle for the District Title, make the playoffs and win a playoff game.

