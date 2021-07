LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - O’Donnell is coming off a sensational season going 8-3.

Gone are a slew of Seniors as Coach Fernando Baeza has two starters returning on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles will look to soar to the playoffs for the third year in a row.

O’Donnell is in District with Borden County, Meadow, Wellman-Union and Whiteface.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.