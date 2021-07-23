Plainview mom donates groceries to families in need

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a challenging year for many families, a Plainview mom is giving back to those in need. Demetria Ervine says she was once in the same situation, so she wanted to return the favor.

“God laid this on my heart a while back and I was nervous about doing it, but I stepped out on faith,” Demetria said.

Demetria is a school bus monitor and full-time mom in Plainview. At one point, she was raising her five kids on her own.

“I had to put my pride to the side. There was times where I had to budget to make ends meet, to make it from one paycheck to the next to buy food. So, I know what it is to struggle,” Demetria said.

Demetria gave away bags full of groceries from her front lawn at her first ever “see a need, meet a need” food drive.

“Really blessed to have people like her out here,” one Plainview resident, Amy Acosta said.

“She has a gift from God that gave her a blessing to help others and people out here need it. And I got chosen by her and I’m very grateful for what she blessed me with today,” Herlinda Padron said.

Demetria talked with friends and posted on Facebook to find 10 Plainview families needing a little extra food in the pantry. Then, the donations started pouring in.

“A lot of friends, family, coworkers, businesses gave donations to make this all happen,” Demetria said.

Twyla Hines says her family has been going through a lot after her husband got sick in October. She says after the past year, many families are still struggling and some don’t know help is out there.

“This kind of stuff right here, it helps a lot of people out to where they don’t have to worry about, am I going to eat tonight? Or, will I make it?” Hines said.

Demetria’s kids joined in, filling up bags and carrying them to cars.

“It means kindness. Just be nice to others,” Demetria’s daughter, Jomyah said.

Demetria is doing research to start her own organization, but says she’ll see where God leads her next.

