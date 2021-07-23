Local Listings
Texas Tech Chancellor weighs in on Texas and Oklahoma rumors

Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, Chancellor, Texas Tech University System
By Ronald Clark
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After the release of a Houston Chronicle article alleged the Universities of Texas and Oklahoma were pursuing a move to the Southeastern Conference in sports, Texas Tech Chancellor Tedd Mitchell is weighing in on the matter.

Mitchell tweeted in a thread Thursday afternoon, “Like many across our state and within the footprint of our league, I’ve been extremely disappointed by the actions and intentions of our friends in Austin and Norman. From day one of the Big 12 Conference’s existence, Texas Tech has been a proud and trustworthy partner.” Then continued on to say, “As the landscape of collegiate athletics shifts, I can promise Red Raider Nation that our leadership will diligently pursue all options to best position Texas Tech for long-term success.”

Despite on-going speculation about the possible move, both universities have put out statements seemingly denying the claims.

“Speculation swirls around collegiate athletics,” a Texas spokesman said.  “We will not address rumors or speculation.”

Oklahoma issued this statement saying, “The college athletics landscape is shifting constantly. We don’t address every anonymous rumor.”

The Big 12′s TV contracts run through June 30, 2025, which could be the earliest either program can leave the conference. However, to join the SEC, the move needs a vote of approval from 11 of the 14 universities in the conference.

KCBD will continue to monitor this situation as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

