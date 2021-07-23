Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Wolfforth Agriculture Spotlight: Thomas Hicklen

Wolfforth Ag Spotlight: Thomas Hicklen
Wolfforth Ag Spotlight: Thomas Hicklen(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - For Friday’s Agriculture Spotlight we meet Thomas Hicklen who farms cotton between Wolfforth and Ropes — but his introduction into farming is a little unusual because he married into it.

Hicklen originally intended to join the military, but a college injury sidelined those plans. Now, 30 years later he is in Wolfforth farming. Though the past few years have been tough because of the drought, this year Hicklen has a little more hope.

“There’s a lot more optimism, if it rains you have options. Everything works better — the weeds kill better, the cotton grows better, there’s a big hope for this one. I don’t know if it’s going to be, what we call, a bumper crop,” he said. “But it’ll certainly be a little above-normal, is what we’re hoping for. This one is pretty important for us, we need it, we need a crop. Our yields are so low, even what our insurance covers is lower. So, we need cotton.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, Chancellor, Texas Tech University System
Texas Tech Chancellor weighs in on Texas and Oklahoma rumors
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
WATCH: Levelland shooting suspect arrives at jail, warrant reveals details of deadly standoff
Josh Bartlett
WATCH: Celebration of Life Service for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Seal of the United States Department of Justice.
Muleshoe man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography of an 11-year-old
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting 88 new cases for Thursday, July 22.
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 88 new cases on Thursday

Latest News

Community Coverage Tour: Teacher Spotlight on Ida Cisneros in Wolfforth
Community Coverage Tour: Teacher Spotlight on Ida Cisneros in Wolfforth
Behind the curtains with Lamesa Community Players
Behind the curtains with Lamesa Community Players
Source: KCBD Video
Lamesa man invents self-reloading fishing hook
After the June storm caused more than $10 million in damage in Lamesa, one salon owner is...
Lamesa salon owner offering free booths to stylists affected by storm