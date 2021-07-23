Wolfforth Agriculture Spotlight: Thomas Hicklen

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - For Friday’s Agriculture Spotlight we meet Thomas Hicklen who farms cotton between Wolfforth and Ropes — but his introduction into farming is a little unusual because he married into it.

Hicklen originally intended to join the military, but a college injury sidelined those plans. Now, 30 years later he is in Wolfforth farming. Though the past few years have been tough because of the drought, this year Hicklen has a little more hope.

“There’s a lot more optimism, if it rains you have options. Everything works better — the weeds kill better, the cotton grows better, there’s a big hope for this one. I don’t know if it’s going to be, what we call, a bumper crop,” he said. “But it’ll certainly be a little above-normal, is what we’re hoping for. This one is pretty important for us, we need it, we need a crop. Our yields are so low, even what our insurance covers is lower. So, we need cotton.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.