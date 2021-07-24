1 seriously injured after early morning shooting at Lubbock apartment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to a call for shots fired at the Elm Creek apartments early Saturday morning.

Multiple calls came in around 4:36 a.m. Police heard a total of 5 shots fired.

1 person suffered serious injuries in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

KCBD will provide additional updates as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.