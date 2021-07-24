Local Listings
1 seriously injured after early morning shooting at Lubbock apartment

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to a call for shots fired at the Elm Creek apartments early Saturday morning.

Multiple calls came in around 4:36 a.m. Police heard a total of 5 shots fired.

1 person suffered serious injuries in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

KCBD will provide additional updates as more information is received.

