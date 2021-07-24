Acoustic music festival proceeds benefit Women’s Protective Services

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for some live music this weekend, the Voices of Courage music festival will benefit women facing domestic abuse.

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock is hosting a live acoustic music show Saturday at Two Docs, with local artists and headliner, country artist Kaitlyn Butts.

All of the ticket proceeds will help lift women and their children out of abusive situations.

Executive Director for Women’s Protective Services Jason Henry said the second largest domestic violence shelter in Texas is low on resources after a year without fundraising events.

“The money is for our family and friends and neighbors here in West Texas. It does not leave the market. So it’s Lubbock and 11 counties around us,” Henry said. “Post pandemic, it’s super important for us this year, because there was such a funding shortfall. I mean, domestic violence didn’t stop. And yet there was a funding shortfall.”

Nearly 14% of domestic abuse in Texas occurs here on the South Plains

“So we’re super overloaded and busy here in West Texas, in Lubbock. So it’s these type of fundraisers are very, very important for us to,” Henry said.

At least four thousand women and children come through these doors, often without basic necessities, ticket proceeds will pay for those needs.

“So things like just that you would use in your household to like, just household goods, toothpaste, clothing, medications, just everything that we all need in our own households, that’s what we provide,” Henry said.

That is why Henry said the Voices of Courage music festival will help thousands of women.

“We also provide more services than anybody in Texas. So it’s, it’s super important to maintain the level of service that we give these clients,” Henry said.

