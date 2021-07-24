Community Coverage Tour: Facts about Wolfforth, Texas

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Wolfforth was founded in 1916 and developed as a railroad town when the Panhandle and Santa Fe Railway built through the area.

The town was named after brothers who were early settlers, George and Eastin Wolffarth. As the town grew, it went back and forth on the spelling - Wolfforth or Wolffarth. Eventually, as you know, they went with Wolfforth.

The school in Wolfforth combined with three other rural school districts in 1935 and was renamed Frenship School.

In 1940 the population was about 100 and the town had three churches, the school and a library.

Five years later, you could also find 14 businesses and five schools. Over the decades, Wolfforth has grown an average of six percent per year.

According to the lase census, about 3,700 people call it home.

Former Mayor Dr. Charles “Doc” Addington is back in the mayor’s chair after a brief hiatus from council duties.

The City Council asked him to return to the vacant position earlier this month.

But since he left, he also picked up another job as the head of the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office. When he was asked to become mayor again, he didn’t hesitate because he says he wants to see Wolfforth be successful.

“It’s my home, it’s my hometown. It’s where I live and I’m pretty proud of it. I’m going to try and do my best to meet everyone halfway 100 percent but with the message that we have to move forward.”

He says the skills he’s learned leading the medical examiner’s office team will help Wolfforth on tis path to growth and prosperity.

“Leadership is about when you support your people, and you encourage them to be wonderful, and encourage them to be good, and you encourage them to learn and train and utilize their resources, because one person cannot do everything.”

Dr. Addington is also a practicing physician and he says he’s never been known to drop the plate on any of his responsibilities.

The Wolfforth City Council needed to place someone in the vacant mayor’s spot quickly because of how rapidly the town is growing.

Terri Robinette, Director of Planning and Community Development says building permits this year have already surpassed that of an average year.

With Betenbough’s new Harvest housing development going up, the city limits are growing, causing the school district to grow.

And with more residents, means more businesses for them to shop at.

“I definitely think we’ve been proactive in our growth. We have a very active EDC for retail growth and get our name out there to national retailers. In any small Texas town, growth is a blessing. There are many small towns that are the opposite and their growth is declining, so we’re thankful that we’re in a position to maintain that growth.”

Robinette says she truly can’t think of a reason a family wouldn’t want to call Wolfforth home.

The growth of the town means growth with Frenship ISD. There are 14 campuses serving students and three new campuses are in the works. Frenship ISD is now a massive school district.

The most recent $300 million bond passed is funding those three new schools as well as update existing ones.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle McCord says they use expert demographers to choose the locations for the new campuses.

The new campuses are much needed since the new Harvest housing development will bring about 1,200 new students to the district. And McCord says the Frenship Tigers are ready.

“Builders don’t just build homes and we don’t just build schools. We’re building community. The Frenship community includes Wolfforth and you can’t really think of one without the other.”

Right across from Frenship High School you’ll find the Wolfforth Farmers Market.

Th outdoor shopping area started in November of 2017 with only seven vendors on half an acre. Now, almost four years later, you’ll find 110 vendors to shop from that span three acres of land.

From homemade home goods to produce, to made-to-order food, there’s something for everyone at the Wolfforth Farmers Market.

“The best part of it is everyone out here is a small business owner here in Lubbock, Texas. We provide services, produce baked goods, and to have an avenue to get out to the general public is absolutely wonderful. Just gives all the fresh stuff to the citizens,” said William Carter, a vendor at the market.

If you have a Lonestar card, you can use it at the market for SNAP-eligible foods.

Children and dogs are always welcome at the market.

You can visit every Saturday, year-round, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

