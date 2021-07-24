Community Coverage Tour: Wolfforth Good Neighbor Spotlight on Emma Cate Cox

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - As part of our Live Community Coverage Tour, we are spotlighting good neighbors. In Wolfforth, that good neighbor is Emma Cate Cox. She is only 13 years old and has already begun volunteering at the Wolfforth Public Library.

She helps the librarians create mockups of a new community center they hope to build as part of the library.

Emma says she is using her experience with design software to find a new look for this upcoming addition.

“It’s what I want to do, I want to help improve Wolfforth. This is what I think Wolfforth needs, more teen involvement. And, really, more involvement all around. Where we can become more of a stronger community,” she said.

“We’ve just found some different things we’ve liked and we’ve used that to put into all of this. And, that’s the way we build it, and we want it to be our own designs, that we have specially designed for this city.”

Librarians at Wolfforth say the plans are still in the developmental phase. They plan to present it to the city council soon.

Their hope is for the community center to be up within the next two years.

