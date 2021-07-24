Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Community Coverage Tour: Wolfforth Good Neighbor Spotlight on Emma Cate Cox

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - As part of our Live Community Coverage Tour, we are spotlighting good neighbors. In Wolfforth, that good neighbor is Emma Cate Cox. She is only 13 years old and has already begun volunteering at the Wolfforth Public Library.

She helps the librarians create mockups of a new community center they hope to build as part of the library.

Emma says she is using her experience with design software to find a new look for this upcoming addition.

“It’s what I want to do, I want to help improve Wolfforth. This is what I think Wolfforth needs, more teen involvement. And, really, more involvement all around. Where we can become more of a stronger community,” she said.

“We’ve just found some different things we’ve liked and we’ve used that to put into all of this. And, that’s the way we build it, and we want it to be our own designs, that we have specially designed for this city.”

Librarians at Wolfforth say the plans are still in the developmental phase. They plan to present it to the city council soon.

Their hope is for the community center to be up within the next two years.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Bartlett
WATCH: Celebration of Life Service for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, Chancellor, Texas Tech University System
Texas Tech Chancellor weighs in on Texas and Oklahoma rumors
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
WATCH: Levelland shooting suspect arrives at jail, warrant reveals details of deadly standoff
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
Accused Levelland shooter federally charged
Seal of the United States Department of Justice.
Muleshoe man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography of an 11-year-old

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Good Neighbor Spotlight: Emma Cox
At a remote corner in Wolfforth behind a shield of pine trees, a convent was planted 20 years...
A Work of Prayer in Wolfforth
David Jones flies his Olympic flag for the Tokyo 2020 Games
Wolfforth man shares memories from ’92 Olympic team in Barcelona
Source: KCBD Video
Farmer, doctor couple represent two worlds in Wolfforth