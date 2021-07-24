Crash north of Crosbyton leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas DPS responded to the scene of a crash on FM 651, about 9 miles north of Crosbyton, Friday evening.

Estrela Kris-tyanna Rivera, 27, of Crosbyton, was traveling south on FM 651 approaching the intersection of FM 651 and FM 193.

Bryan Keith Roye, 47, of Sudan and passenger Blake Layne Dickson, 25, of Wolfforth were towing a trailer and was traveling west on FM 193 approaching the same intersection.

Roye disregarded a stop sign at the intersection, and collided with Rivera’s vehicle.

Estrela Kris-tyanna Rivera died as a result injuries sustained in the crash. The crash report states Rivera was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Both Roye and Dickson were transported to UMC in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries.

