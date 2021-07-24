Early morning crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to the scene at 50th Street and University Avenue following reports of a collision with injuries.

Officers were called to the scene at 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, one person was located with serious injuries.

An investigation is underway.

KCBD will provide additional details as more information is received.

