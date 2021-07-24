Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Early morning crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to the scene at 50th Street and University Avenue following reports of a collision with injuries.

Officers were called to the scene at 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival,  one person was located with serious injuries.

An investigation is underway.

KCBD will provide additional details as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Bartlett
WATCH: Celebration of Life Service for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
Accused Levelland shooter federally charged
LPD: One person seriously injured at crash on 34th St. and Chicago
The Greers were married for 23 years. The couple met through their love for triathlons.
‘The world is a lesser place without him’: Friends and family reflect on the loss of Mike Greer
Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, Chancellor, Texas Tech University System
Texas Tech Chancellor weighs in on Texas and Oklahoma rumors

Latest News

Big-12 Conference Football Trophy
Lubbock Representative files bill that would require legislative approval for college conference realignment
As part of our Live Community Coverage Tour, we are spotlighting good neighbors. In Wolfforth,...
Community Coverage Tour: Wolfforth Good Neighbor Spotlight on Emma Cate Cox
Source: KCBD Video
Good Neighbor Spotlight: Emma Cox
Voices of Courage
Acoustic music festival proceeds benefit Women’s Protective Services