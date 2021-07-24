Early morning crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to the scene at 50th Street and University Avenue following reports of a collision with injuries.
Officers were called to the scene at 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, one person was located with serious injuries.
An investigation is underway.
KCBD will provide additional details as more information is received.
