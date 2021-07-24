Local Listings
Farmer, doctor couple represent two worlds in Wolfforth

By Karin McCay
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wolfforth is mixed up in the middle of both worlds…

…city life and farm stock. In our community coverage there, we found a good example of a married couple there who are also just like that, from two different worlds.

Jason Sturgeon says, “I can’t imagine living in a big city. I’ve been on the farm my whole life and that’s where I like to be.” Jason’s family came out here about a hundred years ago. He graduated from Frenship High school but his roots are deep because he is a fourth generation farmer in Wolfforth and Lubbock County. Jason’s wife, Ashley, adds that she loves living in Wolfforth because it’s a great place to raise kids.

With one little boy already and one more on the way, that’s exactly what they’re doing, raising kids and cotton… except when Ashley goes to work.

Initially her plans were to be a veterinarian. But since she fell in love with a Wolfforth farmer with no vet school within a quick drive, she chose medical school instead. Today, Dr. Ashley Sturgeon is a Dermatologist at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. Her specialty is skin cancer surgery, and she’s learned that especially around here, farmers are a common target for skin cancer.

Dr. Sturgeon says, “I worry about their ears. You don’t notice your ears and neck as much as your face.” That’s a lesson Jason hears often from his doctor wife. He told me that since he has been married, “I definitely pay more attention to the sun. I wear long sleeve shirts now, even in the summer.”

Now, with their second baby due in July, Dr. Sturgeon is busy with about 20 surgeries a week, trying to remove as much skin cancer as she can. And Jason is busy trying to get the ground ready for as much cotton as he can grow. But both agree they are never too busy to bring another little boy home to Wolfforth.

That fifth generation farmer… or perhaps another doctor… is due any day now.

