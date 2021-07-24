Local Listings
July heat is here, slight chance of rain remains

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A hot but beautiful weekend ahead of us with temperatures in the 90s and small rain chances.

Hot and mainly dry for today
Hot and mainly dry for today(KCBD)

After below-average temperatures this workweek we are expecting warmer weather for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s across the South Plains. Most of the area will remain dry and sunny but a few isolated showers are possible late this afternoon. Sunday looks to be a repeat of Saturday with a high of 95 for Lubbock.

The hot weather is hanging around for the last week of July with highs remaining at or just above average for this time of year. Average high for July 23rd is 94 degrees.

Along with the heat comes less rain. A slight precipitation chance remains in the forecast through Monday then a much drier pattern settles in through next week.

A couple of heat reminders- drink plenty of water, avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon, apply plenty of sunscreen often, and NEVER leave a child or pet in the car. These tips could save a life and are important to remember as we are expecting multiple days in a row of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

