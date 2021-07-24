Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle wreck near Olton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas DPS responded to a crash with injuries Saturday morning about a half mile east of Olton.

According to DPS, the crash involved three vehicles.

Two people were transported by EMS for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

DPS is currently working to clear the scene.

KCBD will provide additional updates as more information is recieved.

