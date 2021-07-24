Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle wreck near Olton

By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas DPS responded to a crash with injuries Saturday morning about a half mile east of Olton.

According to DPS, the crash involved three vehicles.

Two people were transported by EMS for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

DPS is currently working to clear the scene.

KCBD will provide additional updates as more information is recieved.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Bartlett
WATCH: Celebration of Life Service for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
Accused Levelland shooter federally charged
Crash north of Crosbyton leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured
LPD: One person seriously injured at crash on 34th St. and Chicago
The Greers were married for 23 years. The couple met through their love for triathlons.
‘The world is a lesser place without him’: Friends and family reflect on the loss of Mike Greer

Latest News

Crash north of Crosbyton leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Early morning crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock
Big-12 Conference Football Trophy
Lubbock Representative files bill that would require legislative approval for college conference realignment
As part of our Live Community Coverage Tour, we are spotlighting good neighbors. In Wolfforth,...
Community Coverage Tour: Wolfforth Good Neighbor Spotlight on Emma Cate Cox