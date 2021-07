LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a tough 3-7 COVID season, the Loop Longhorns look to rebound in 2021 with five starters back on both sides of the ball.

With some three and four year starters, Loop knows Bear Chesley’s offense and Bobby Avery’s defense.

Loop looks to return to the playoffs in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.