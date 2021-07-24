Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Sands Mustangs

Head Coach Steve Keith and the athletes in Ackerly are excited to try to reach the postseason...
Head Coach Steve Keith and the athletes in Ackerly are excited to try to reach the postseason again in 2021.(KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ackerly, Texas (KCBD) - After two seasons with only one total win, the Sands Mustangs went 7-4 last year and made the pigskin playoffs.

Head Coach Steve Keith and the athletes in Ackerly are excited to try to reach the postseason again in 2021.

Two starters return on both sides of the ball for the Mustangs.

Sands is in District 4 of 1A Division II with Klondike, Wilson and Loop.

On a side note, Congrats to Coach Keith as today he got engaged to his girlfriend Kelli.

