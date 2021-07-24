Pigskin Preview: Sands Mustangs

Ackerly, Texas (KCBD) - After two seasons with only one total win, the Sands Mustangs went 7-4 last year and made the pigskin playoffs.

Head Coach Steve Keith and the athletes in Ackerly are excited to try to reach the postseason again in 2021.

Two starters return on both sides of the ball for the Mustangs.

Sands is in District 4 of 1A Division II with Klondike, Wilson and Loop.

On a side note, Congrats to Coach Keith as today he got engaged to his girlfriend Kelli.

