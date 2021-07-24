Local Listings
Red Raider alum Janine Beckie lands both goals in Canada’s 2-1 win

Red Raider Alum Janine Beckie
Red Raider Alum Janine Beckie(Facebook)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an Olympic Games featuring eleven Texas Tech Red Raiders in three different sports, Janine Beckie was the first to make an impact as she scored twice in Canada’s 2-1 victory over Chile Saturday at the Sapporo Dome.

Beckie, who played for the Red Raiders from 2012-15, broke the 0-0 tie 38 minutes into the game as a shot from Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash) bounced off the hands of Chilean goalkeeper Christiane Endler’s hand. Beckie immediately rebounded for the first score of the game. The contest was a rough one for Endler. Two minutes after the break, she slipped as Beckie broke past a wide-open Chile defense to double the team’s lead.

This is Canada’s first win this summer in Tokyo. On the first day of competition Wednesday, the national team opened the Olympics with a 1-1 draw against host nation Japan. Beckie will have another chance to add goals and wins 6 a.m. Monday in Ibaraki Prefecture, as Canada faces off against Great Britain, who is currently leading the group with two wins. The Tokyo 2020 Games can be seen on KCBD-TV, and other NBC networks.

Other Red Raiders competing in Tokyo include distance runners Benard Keter (men’s 3,000m steeplechase) and Sally Kipyego (women’s marathon).

