Wolfforth man shares memories from ’92 Olympic team in Barcelona

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - During the Olympic Games you’ll find the find the iconic five rings flying in the West Texas wind outside a home in Wolfforth. David Jones puts out the flag in honor of his fellow Team USA athletes.

Jones was the goalie on the 1992 roller hockey team, an exhibition sport that year in Barcelona.

“To hear your name called out making the team, I still get chill bumps,” Jones said. “Thinking about just hearing your name called saying, ‘Yeah, he made the team,’ it’s hard to describe exactly how that makes you feel.”

Jones’ experience playing roller hockey goes back to his teen years when he first discovered the sport. He collected countless medals and trophies during his time, competing in events like the PanAmerican Games and World Tournaments, but nothing will compare to his first game at the Olympics.

“The very first game in the Olympics was against Japan and I got to be the starting goalkeeper,” Jones said. “So, I got to play the very first game ever in the Olympics.

Team USA would not bring home a medal, but they gathered experiences and memories to last a lifetime.

“It’s an honor that very few people in the United States get,” Team USA Coach Dick Sisson said. “I think that time period you only get like 1,200 people get to go. It’s really an honor and for these guys that went, it’s a one-time deal for all of them. I hope it’s not but I’m pretty sure it’s going to be. So, I tried to explain that to them, that the honor they were given was something that average person will ever feel.”

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will not include some of the great memories Jones and Sisson hold with them: the experience of the opening and closing ceremonies with spectators.

“As we are standing in line to go out, the Dream Team was standing right next to us,” Jones said. “So, we got to meet Michael Jordan and all those guys. That was really neat. When you walk out, I can’t tell you how many people are in the stadium, more than I’ve ever seen. There are hundreds of people waving their USA flag. That put chills up you too. That was something I’ll never forget, just the support from Americans overseas. It was it was amazing.”

Jones told KCBD that an important part of the Olympics is its ability to bring people together. He hopes everyone is rooting for Team USA during their once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It’s something that I went through and never get to do again,” Jones said. “It’ll always be in my mind. It’ll always be there.”

