Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

A Work of Prayer in Wolfforth

By Karin McCay
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Did you know there is a convent in Wolfforth?

And it means that 40 acres of precious land in Wolfforth will never be developed for anything other than the work of prayer.

Where a dirt road ends, new life begins. At a remote corner in Wolfforth behind a shield of pine trees, a convent was planted 20 years ago. Sister Caroline says, “There was nothing out here. Okay. Nothing. No trees, no grass, no anything.” But now, as Wolfforth grows, more people are learning about them. She says, “When I’ve been to the gas station in Wolfforth, they say oh, you’re one of the sisters that live out there.” Some neighbors are kind enough to mow their pasture but it’s the sisters who maintain these beautiful gardens and a massive house with winding halls that lead to 11 bedrooms and a library for study and meeting rooms.

Sister Sharon says, “Many of our sisters have to go into other places. So it’s when we have meetings and stuff and gathering, this is the mother house, this is where we congregate.”

The most treasured room in the house is a beautiful chapel where the 9 sisters who live here devote at least an hour of prayer every day. And they invite others who want to pray also. Sister Charlotte says, “So we are able to help them in a spiritual way to be closer to the Lord.” Sister Martha Jane adds with a smile, “Basically the purpose of any religious sister, is to point to the fact that this world is not the end. This is not it. The next life is it.”

They are the Sisters of Saint Francis and they want people to know they are not hiding out here. They want to help others. And they are not to be feared, but befriended.

Sister Caroline explains it well. She says, “We would want to be known as people who are open armed, open hearted and free in the way that we welcome others to come. and that when we don’t. I’m not a threat to anybody. You know, we want peace and we want to give whatever we can give to the community.”

What a blessing to have them in Wolfforth.

You can find the St. Francis Mission Sisters at the corner of CR 1440 and 7700.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Bartlett
WATCH: Celebration of Life Service for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, Chancellor, Texas Tech University System
Texas Tech Chancellor weighs in on Texas and Oklahoma rumors
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
WATCH: Levelland shooting suspect arrives at jail, warrant reveals details of deadly standoff
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
Accused Levelland shooter federally charged
Seal of the United States Department of Justice.
Muleshoe man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography of an 11-year-old

Latest News

David Jones flies his Olympic flag for the Tokyo 2020 Games
Wolfforth man shares memories from ’92 Olympic team in Barcelona
Source: KCBD Video
Farmer, doctor couple represent two worlds in Wolfforth
Source: KCBD Video
Frenship, UMC partner to offer CMA certification
Thanks to everyone who came to see us out in Wolfforth on Friday!
Community Coverage Tour: Facts about Wolfforth, Texas