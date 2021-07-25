Lee Kiefer, part of Team USA’s ‘Royal Family’ fences for historic gold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even without a paid crowd in Tokyo, loud support from her husband and fellow fencer, Gerek Meinhardt was enough to power Lexington, Ky.’s Lee Kiefer for the United States first-ever individual gold medal in women’s foil. It was also the first Olympic medal of any kind for any American fencer who fought on the world’s biggest stage with that particular sword discipline.

In the gold medal bout, Kiefer led the world’s top-ranked fencer and reigning gold medalist Inna Deriglazova (Russian Olympic Committee) throughout most of the contest. The final was briefly tied at 12-12, until Kiefer, who also competed for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish until 2017, landed three of the final touches which was all that was needed for the greatest win of her life.

On Instagram, her husband gerekmeinhardt expressed joy saying: “My wife just made my Olympic dream complete @leetothekiefer 🥇 GOLD. Words can’t describe how bad she wanted this, how hard she worked, or how proud of her I am. Thank you ALL for the incredible words of support. We felt each one of them. Congrats @amgadkhazbak- @usfencing HISTORY!!”

He will also have a chance to add to the family medal count 9:35 p.m. CST as he opens the men’s foil tournament. The opponent is yet to be determined.

Even after Gerek competes for the gold, the two will have another chance to compete as the team foil gets underway for both the men and women. Women take to the piste Wednesday evening, and the men will do likewise Saturday night.

Competition can be seen across the various NBC networks.

Her greatest challenge came in the round of 16, as she overcame an 8-4 deficit to eliminate Eleanor Harvey of Canada 15-13. Kiefer’s only lead came near the end as she ended the bout with three unanswered touches.

